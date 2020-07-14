ZEW Institute: Outlook for German economy largely remains unchanged compared to June
ZEW with some remarks accompanying the earlier survey
The headline refers to the expectations reading in the survey earlier, after some budding optimism seen in the earlier months. This pretty much sums up economic sentiment at the moment within the German - and mostly the euro area - economy i.e. hopeful that the outlook will turn better gradually but current conditions remain subdued still.
- After a very poor Q2, experts expect to see gradual increase in GDP in 2H 2020