Watch this space. 10-year Treasury yields are up another 5 bps today to 4.31% now and that is the highest level since October last year. The bond market continues to be at the wheel and if we do see yields break higher later today, expect that to have ramifications for broader market sentiment in general. We already got a taste of it lately with a stronger dollar and sliding equities, so that might look to continue as the bond rout stays the course.