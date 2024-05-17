US Treasury 10-year yields (%) daily chart

The bounce in yields is what is arguably leading the rest of the broader market moves in the last few sessions. 10-year yields are holding at the key technical juncture, maintaining a bounce off its 200-day moving average (green line). In turn, that is helping the dollar to find a bit of a footing as it claws back the losses from Wednesday.

USD/JPY especially has recovered quite strongly by over 200 pips in the last two days to near 156.00 now.

It's definitely a check back for risk assets as well. European indices are now down around 0.4% to 0.6% on the day while S&P 500 futures are also down 0.1%.