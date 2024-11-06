Yields are moving sharply higher with the 10-year now up 16 basis points at 4.448%. 2 year yields are up 10.2 basis points at 4.305%.
The 10 year yield is at the highest level since July 2.
Bitcoin is up to a new record and currently trades at $74359. The high reached $75080. That is a new record high for the digital currency.
- EURUSD trades below the low from October and trades to a new low since early July.
- USDJPY trades above the 153.88 highs from last week (and the swing high from July 31 at 153.88.