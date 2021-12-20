The Evening Standard is reporting that 140,942 Covid cases were announced for London in the week to Dec 19, more than three times as many as the 42,455 in the first week of this month, as Omicron has surged through the city. The real number of infections is estimated to be significantly higher.

The analysis showed:

~A total of 21,594 new infections were announced on Sunday, down on the previous three days, which may raise hopes that Londoners being more cautious are stopping the rise, though figures at weekend are sometimes lower.

~The seven-day infection rate for Londoners aged 25 to 29 has soared by 501 per cent in the week to December 14 to 2,302 confirmed cases per 100,000 in this age group, compared to 383 in the week to December 1.

The seven-day rate jumped 455 per cent for Londoners aged 20-24 in this period to 1,846.

~For those aged 30 to 34, it has spiralled 321 per cent to 1,760.

~For London as a whole, the seven-day rate was 1,065 per 100,000 in the week to December 14.

~Of more concern, the rate is also now rising among older people in the capital who are more likely to get seriously ill from Covid, though vaccines are believed to significantly reduce the likelihood of this from all variants.

~The seven-day rate among Londoners aged 74-79 has risen 174 per cent, compared to December 1, from a low base of 59.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 in this age group to 163.4.

~For the 70 to 74-year-old age group it has gone up 129 per cent to 184.7, and for the 65 to 69-year-olds by 106 per cent to 255.2.

