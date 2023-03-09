And there is already good news leading up to it. The latest is that Japan's largest union has struck an early deal with workers for big wage hikes. The 18 unions under the umbrella of UA Zensen, announced early results in their annual wage talks today - which is rare, coming a week before the big announcement on 15 March.

They agreed in full with their employers for average wage hikes of 5.28%, which is way above what Kishida has been pushing for i.e. 3%. Just be wary that Kishida will also be holding a meeting with business and union executives on 15 March itself - the first of its kind in 8 years - right before the results of the "shunto" spring wage negotiations are expected.

Hopes are definitely building that this will provide a springboard for incoming BOJ governor, Kazuo Ueda, to work with in terms of taking a step away from the ultra easy monetary policy.