Michelle Donelan, the Education Secretary Boris Johnson appointed about 22 hours ago, is now among the group of cabinet members demanding he resign.

But an earlier report that that 1922 Executive Committee changed the party rules so his leadership could be challenged by a vote of MPs appears to be false.

Another report said that they opted to keep the rules that bar a new challenge until next June. However, the whole 18-member committee is now being challenged and a vote to replace them all will take place on Monday. Presumably, if the votes are there, they can then change the rules and get on with it.

At some point you'd think Boris would figure out which way the wind was blowing and step down. I highly doubt he does something crazy like call an election and I don't think the call would be granted anyway.