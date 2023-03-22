The US 2 year yield has fallen back below the 4% level to 3.9740%. That's down 21 basis points home with day. The move to the downside comes despite Fed Chair Powell's comment that the base case scenario for the FOMC is no rate declines in 2023. They do see see the Fed funds rate coming down in 2024 however to 4.3% from 5.10%.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 4.75% -5.0% today. The end of year 2023 terminal rate of 5.1% implies a another 25 basis point hike to 5.00% to 5.25%.

US stocks have come off their high levels on the Fed chairs comments.

The Dow Industrial Average is now down 46 points or -0.14%. The Dow moved up 201.28.0 ties The S&P index is up 1.82 points or 0.04%. It's high reach up 36.63 points. The NASDAQ index is up 31 points or 0.26%. It's high price that the index up 153.88 points at its highs.