The US 2 year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term has fallen back below the 4% level to 3.9740%. That's down 21 basis points home with day. The move to the downside comes despite Fed Chair Powell's comment that the base case scenario for the FOMC is no rate declines in 2023. They do see see the Fed funds rate coming down in 2024 however to 4.3% from 5.10%.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 4.75% -5.0% today. The end of year 2023 terminal rate of 5.1% implies a another 25 basis point hike to 5.00% to 5.25%.

US stocks have come off their high levels on the Fed chairs comments.

The Dow Industrial Average is now down 46 points or -0.14%. The Dow moved up 201.28.0 ties The S&P index is up 1.82 points or 0.04%. It's high reach up 36.63 points. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is up 31 points or 0.26%. It's high price that the index up 153.88 points at its highs.