Oil is still having a rough day it's more-than halved the earlier losses. WTI is up to $68.68 from a low of $66.04.

We aren't seeing as large of a bounce elsewhere but there also wasn't as large of a breakdown. Notably though, Treasury yields are higher across the curve in a sign that a flight-to-safety is no longer the trade. 10s are up to 1.42% from a low of 1.37%.

I continue to believe that China is the omicron angle to focus on. Officials there are clamping down on travel ahead of New Years and the lunar new year shortly afterwards. That's a negative for oil demand but combined with Libya's shutdown today and signs of excellent demand in the US, it might wash out.

Technically, watch the Asian high at $68.77, which is just above.