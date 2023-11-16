Millennials and those after them often complain about the difficulty in owning a home today compared to prior generations. Is there anything to that complaint?.

The St Louis Fed looked at the data and found:

At age 30, only 38% of college-educated millennials owned homes. This was less than the 54% of similarly educated baby boomers at the same age and also less than the 49% of non-college-educated baby boomers at the same age.

I find it difficult to lament the situation for Millenials here, particularly the older cohort. As they were hitting 30, the US housing market was on its knees and home were up-for-grabs at a fraction of the cost of building them in much of the country. Even now, US home prices are much lower than in many parts of the developed world.

Ultimately, I think US real estate is a great investment right now because there will be a catch-up.