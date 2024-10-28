UBS says not to be too concerned about record high gold prices and the 30%+ rise so far this year:

prices will continue to rise in the months ahead

UBS forecast $2850 by mid-2025. In brief, UBS cite gold continuing to benefit from rate cuts:

Federal Reserve easing cycle is still at an early stage ... expect more cuts in 2024 (100bp in total!) & another 100bps in 2025

Global rate cuts too - China, Canada’, ECB, and more

Politics:

gold's political hedging utility could blunt near-term dollar upside risks if former President Donald Trump wins the US election

More: