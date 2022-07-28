A heads up from the Wall Street Journal on congestion again at Georgia’s Port of Savannah, the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne container imports.
- the bottleneck had cleared earlier this year
- now raising fresh concerns over potential supply-chain disruptions during the critical peak shipping season
- demand has been surging earlier than usual this year because some major retailers moved up their back-to-school and holiday imports to beat ongoing supply-chain challenges
- backlog of vessels at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach ... receded to between 20 and 24 vessels on most days
- The Port of Charleston in South Carolina, about 100 miles north of Savannah, said it has no congestion
-
The Wall Street Journal is gated, but if you can access it the article, here is the link.
--
Wednesday had the FOMC (Chair Powell) nudging down a little rate hike expectations ahead. If supply chain bottlenecks show resurgence and inflation moves up higher still that may have to be rethought.