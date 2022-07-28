A heads up from the Wall Street Journal on congestion again at Georgia’s Port of Savannah, the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne container imports.

the bottleneck had cleared earlier this year

now raising fresh concerns over potential supply-chain disruptions during the critical peak shipping season

demand has been surging earlier than usual this year because some major retailers moved up their back-to-school and holiday imports to beat ongoing supply-chain challenges

backlog of vessels at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach ... receded to between 20 and 24 vessels on most days

The Port of Charleston in South Carolina, about 100 miles north of Savannah, said it has no congestion

-

The Wall Street Journal is gated, but if you can access it the article, here is the link.

--

Wednesday had the FOMC (Chair Powell) nudging down a little rate hike expectations ahead. If supply chain bottlenecks show resurgence and inflation moves up higher still that may have to be rethought.