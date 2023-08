Via media reports (Argus) comes news of the 590,000 b/d Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) crude pipeline in western Canada

will likely start commercial "later" in the first quarter next year

its entering the final stages of the project

a specific in-service date is not yet available

The project will connect oil producers in Alberta to an export terminal in British Columbia. It was first proposed in 2013.

