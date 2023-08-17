AP with this report on a deal between a US and Israeli firm scuttled by China.

A $5.4 billion acquisition of Israeli chip manufacturer by Intel has been called off after China failed to sign off on the deal amid rising tensions with the United States.

The deal required approval from a number of regulators worldwide, including those in China. Chinese regulators failed to approve the deal by a deadline Wednesday, even after Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger traveled to China last month in a bid to win them over.

Tense relations between the US and China are playing out in many ways, this is one of them.

