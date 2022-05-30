Bloomberg report on the latest MLIV Pulse survey. One of the questions asked of particiapnts was if they thouight China would end its strict zero policy this year:

The headline to the Bloomberg piece, and the sub heading, make clear the concern for the global economy:

China in danger of exporting fresh inflation turmoil, shows survey

China's Covid-zero strategy is set to stay in place for the rest of the year, intensifying the world's supply-chain woes and challenging efforts by central bankers to rein in inflation

The link is above, it is Bloomberg soi its gated.

---

Meanwhile the news today has been more positive, giving a tail wind to the risk trade and subduing the USD: