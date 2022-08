I think some people were looking for the Fed to insert some more-hawkish references into the Minutes in order to cool off markets. When there wasn't anything there, that was a green light for the equity bulls and USD bears.

In my experience, the trade on the FOMC minutes in 9 out of 10 instances is to fade any strong move.

At the end of the day, the Minutes aren't a strong signaling tool for the Fed. Moreover, they're in evaluation mode and have plenty of time until the Sept 21 FOMC.

S&P 500 intraday