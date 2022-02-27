Via Reuters, citing Russia news agencies:
A referendum in Belarus on Sunday approved a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status at a time when the former Soviet republic has become a launch pad for Russian troops invading Ukraine
Via Reuters, citing Russia news agencies:
A referendum in Belarus on Sunday approved a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status at a time when the former Soviet republic has become a launch pad for Russian troops invading Ukraine
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read