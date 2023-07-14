The dollar demise this week is being met with a pause today as the greenback steadies itself a little. The ranges for the day are considerably mild after all the hot and heavy action in the past two days, as the dollar keeps little changed mostly across the board.

USD/JPY is the only one seeing a light bounce of sorts as the pair is up 0.3% to 138.45 currently:

USD/JPY daily chart

This comes after the pair went close to testing its 100 (red line) and 200-day (blue line) moving averages earlier, seen at 136.99-07.

EUR/USD is flattish around 1.1230 with GBP/USD just down 0.1% to 1.3115 currently. The upside breaks this week are still holding, so this looks to just be a bit of a consolidation for now.

Meanwhile, European equities are also little changed with US futures also not doing much on the day thus far. S&P 500 futures are down 4 points, or 0.1%, but that is peanuts when compared to the moves we've seen so far this week. Keep in mind that the next round of US earnings does kick off today.

In the bond market, Treasury yields are also slightly higher after having taken a big dive this week. 10-year yields are up 2.8 bps to 3.787% but that is still a far cry from last Friday's high of 4.09%.