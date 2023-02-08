When EUR/USD is trading within a 10 pips range on the day, it tells you how slow things are moving. And the rest of the major currencies bloc aren't doing any better, with dollar pairs sitting within 0.1% change ahead of European morning trade.

It seems like we are hitting a bit of a lull after all the anticipation and volatility that followed Fed chair Powell's remarks yesterday.

If anything else, we could get an extension of the ranges later in Europe but perhaps nothing too significant. A lot still rests on the risk mood at the moment and US futures aren't hinting at much. S&P 500 futures are up just 3 points, or 0.07%, currently.

We might very well have to wait until Wall Street to come in again to provide some much needed direction.