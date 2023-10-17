USD/JPY 5 mins chart

From my broker, USD/JPY caught a whipsaw lower to 148.72 before reversing that move to steady around 149.40 levels again now. The reaction is to the headlines here. It's a bit of a sensitive one but it just confirms what we already should know heading into the BOJ policy meeting later this month. From last week:

It looks like this is more to do with the algos being sensitive near the 150.00 mark more than anything else.