After the early dose of optimism, there is some uneasiness starting to creep in as equities pull back a little. It still doesn't take away from the rousing rally yesterday but some fidgety signs are worth noting as we brace for a volatile end to the week. Keep in mind that it is still early in the day and Wall Street will also have their say later.

S&P 500 futures are now up just about 5 points, or 0.1%.