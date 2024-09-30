Wake me up when September.. oh, it's already ending. The month has certainly flew by. So far today, the dollar is keeping steadier for the most part. The yen remains volatile with USD/JPY up earlier in Asia to 142.95 but is now near unchanged levels on the day. Instead, it is the antipodeans which are leading the charge as they remain buoyed by more positive sentiment from China.

AUD/USD is trading up to its highest levels since February last year, closing in on its 200-week moving average at 0.6959 next.

This comes as Chinese markets are staying buoyed ahead of the holiday break, with the CSI 300 index clipping 7% gains on the day now. Fire.

Month-end and quarter-end trading is a focus point for the day ahead. That could see some late flows muddying price action, particularly when we get to the London fix later. So, that will be something to watch out for.

Looking to the session ahead though, we will have a host of data releases to move things along at least. The highlight will be German and Italian inflation data. However, with traders pricing in ~93% odds of an ECB rate cut next month already, it's hard to imagine too much of an impact unless there is big surprises in the data.

0600 GMT - Germany August import price index

0600 GMT - UK Q2 final GDP figures

0600 GMT - UK September Nationwide house prices

0700 GMT - Switzerland September KOF leading indicator index

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 27 September

0830 GMT - UK August mortgage approvals, credit data

0900 GMT - Italy September preliminary CPI figures

1200 GMT - Germany September preliminary CPI figures

The German state figures are to come in around 0800 GMT as well. So, keep an eye out for that ahead of the national release later.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.