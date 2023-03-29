There was a bit of a hiccup with US stocks yesterday but it isn't anything too tragic, with tech stocks leading the downside. The banking turmoil continues to blow over and the bond market is reaffirming that mostly. 10-year Treasury yields are steady on the day at around 3.57% currently:

The bounce in 10-year yields near 3.30% is still the main takeaway for now, as highlighted here on Monday.

Elsewhere, US futures are higher on the day with S&P 500 futures seen up 17 points, or 0.4%, at the moment.

That said, we might not see the slow and calmer mood persist for too long this week. There is key inflation data to come from Europe and the US, alongside month-end and quarter-end trading in the days to come.

That is likely to inject a couple of volatility doses into markets and set up for a more exciting end to March trading.