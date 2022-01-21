S&P 500 futures flat

Nasdaq futures -0.3%

Dow futures +0.1%

This has a familiar ring to it as per the last two sessions in Europe (19/1 and 20/1). US futures are looking a fair bit less dire as we approach the handover to US trading, but will it falter at the end of the day as it has previously?

Risk sentiment remains relatively fragile and the poor look on the charts isn't helping either. Taking that into consideration, we may very well get a case of déjà vu for equities by the time the weekend swings around.