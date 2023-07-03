US Federal Reserve
- Policymakers have gotten away with a "skip" decision in June
- But markets are anticipating a rate hike to follow that in July
- However, there is a long way to go between now and the decision on 26 July
- There will be a slew of big data to come before that, most notably the US CPI data on 12 July
- Fed funds futures are showing odds of a 25 bps rate hike at ~86%
- The remaining ~14% is reflecting a no change decision
European Central Bank
- Policymakers have pretty much pre-committed to a 25 bps rate hike in July
- Markets have fully priced in that decision at the moment
- The big question is if they will continue tightening policy in September
- The latest inflation figures continue to show that core inflation remains sticky
- That is prompting calls in the market to anticipate another 25 bps rate hike after the summer
- However, the economy is starting to slide back again at the end of Q2
- The manufacturing sector is already in recession and services are beginning to stutter
- If the trend continues, the ECB has to find a balance on that
Bank of Japan
- There continues to be no policy change since new governor Ueda took over
- That has resulted in yen bulls growing increasingly frustrated
- As such, we have seen the yen fall dramatically against the euro and pound in particular
- USD/JPY has also risen back to near intervention territory close to 145
- So far, there hasn't been any major hints of change to come in the short-term
- But there are certain quarters of the market eyeing a potential tweak in YCC in July
- If that doesn't come, expect the yen to fall further as the market frustration grows
Bank of England
- Inflation continues to be a problem as it remains sticky
- The cost-of-living crisis is also still in effect, weighing on economic conditions
- That is resulting in growing stagflation risks and the BOE has to try and navigate a soft landing
- So far, policymakers are making it clear that their number one agenda is to counteract inflation
- But if that comes at the risks of damaging the economy further, more rate hikes may be bad for sterling
- A 25 bps rate hike for August is now fully priced in, with markets even leaning towards a 50 bps move
- Odds of the latter are at ~83% at the moment
Swiss National Bank
- The SNB continues to maintain that they are still on the tightening path
- Inflation pressures are still holding and so they might continue to hike rates further
- The next decision is in September though, so there is still some scope for that pricing to shift around
- If other major central banks are starting to pause by then, the SNB may follow as well
Bank of Canada
- Policymakers surprised with a rate hike in June, though the decision was rather 50-50 to be fair
- However, they did remove a key passage in the forward guidance so as to open the door for pausing
- It could be a case that they may wait and see in July
- But it looks like markets will have to play a guessing game once again it would seem
- The odds for a 25 bps rate hike is now at ~53%, pretty much a coin flip once again
Reserve Bank of Australia
- If the RBA is looking for a reason to pause the tightening cycle, they may find no better time than now
- The monthly inflation numbers for May showed some signs of easing here
- And that is keeping markets guessing a little ahead of the decision tomorrow
- The OIS market is seeing roughly ~37% odds of a 25 bps rate hike
- RBA cash rate futures are seeing a July cash rate of 4.17% (+10 bps)
- That indicates traders aren't really pricing in firmly a rate hike for this week
- The balance of risks as such is leaning towards a hawkish surprise by the RBA
- But even if they do not hike the cash rate, the aussie may still feel disappointed
- Markets are looking for another rate hike in August at least, with roughly 47 bps worth more of rate hikes priced in by year-end
Reserve Bank of New Zealand
- One of the few major central banks that pretty much is in a de facto pause mode already
- Markets are not seeing any change for this month's decision
- The OIS market is pricing in ~92% of that probability