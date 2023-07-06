The first one to watch will be the US ADP employment change (1215 GMT), and then we have the US weekly jobless claims data (1230 GMT). Following that, there is the US ISM services PMI (1400 GMT) and that could be a real market mover depending on the data and what the details have to offer.

There is a risk-off tinge in markets right now and it looks to be stirred up by higher rates, so we'll see if economic data will only serve to add fuel to the fire or perhaps offer up something different for the dollar after the gains yesterday.