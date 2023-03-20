After an optimistic return from the weekend, markets are now looking more tentative as we head towards European trading. In case you missed the headlines, you can check out Eamonn's wrap here with further details on the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse and major central banks enhancing dollar swap lines to bolster liquidity.

The dollar was marked lower at the open as such but has pared those declines to sit little changed on the day with US futures also paring its earlier advance to keep more flattish now. Meanwhile, bond yields were also pulled higher initially but have seen the jump fade more or less. 2-year Treasury yields are now up just 3 bps to 3.876% from as high as 4.029% earlier in the day.

It's still about sentiment right now and the not-so-important data points in Europe will not distract from that.

0700 GMT - Germany February PPI figures

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 17 March

1000 GMT - Eurozone January trade balance data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.