It's been a bit of a choppy start to the new week as markets are keeping rather tentative awaiting the key events to follow. The RBA kicked off the March central bank bonanza today but without much surprises to be honest. The aussie is a little lower as a result as noted earlier here.

All the focus and attention now will be on remarks by Fed chair Powell, and just be mindful that we could get the text to his testimony later in the early hours of the US morning. As such, European trading today might be more of a snoozefest until then.

0645 GMT - Switzerland February unemployment rate

0700 GMT - Germany January industrial orders

0700 GMT - UK February Halifax house prices

0800 GMT - Switzerland February foreign currency reserves

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.