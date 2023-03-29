Steady as she goes.. Markets are looking to greet the European session with a calmer mood, with bond yields little changed and equities slightly in a better spot. There was a bit of a hiccup in Wall Street yesterday but we are seeing US futures race higher now, with S&P 500 futures seen up 19 points, or 0.5%, on the day.

In FX, the yen is the laggard as it looks to be playing catch up to yields on the week. USD/JPY was nudged lower in trading yesterday - perhaps on flow movement, keep in mind that we are nearing the Japanese fiscal year-end - but is now moving back higher, up by 0.6% to 131.65 at the moment.

Besides that, major currencies are little changed in general with a lack of appetite mostly so far this week. In the bigger picture, this debate will be the key driver and we might only get to focus more on that after month-end and quarter-end in the days ahead.

0600 GMT - Germany April GfK consumer sentiment

0645 GMT - France March consumer confidence

0800 GMT - Switzerland March Credit Suisse investor sentiment

0830 GMT - UK February mortgage approvals, credit data

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 March

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.