The dollar was firmer in holiday-thin trading yesterday but is giving some of that back today, as we await the open for European markets after the long weekend. As things stand, markets are growing more confident about a 25 bps Fed rate hike after the US jobs report on Friday.

However, just be reminded that there will be key risk events that could shake up that pricing later on in the week. And those will act as important drivers of trading sentiment, so we might be in for a slower pace one before the US CPI data tomorrow especially.

US futures are little changed with the bond market also not doing much, with 10-year Treasury yield seen closer to 3.40% at the moment.

Looking ahead, there will be some releases in Europe to move things along but nothing that should have a significant impact on markets.

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 7 April

0830 GMT - Eurozone April Sentix investor confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone February retail sales data

1000 GMT - US March NFIB small business optimism index

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.