The dollar is holding slightly higher to start the day, though the changes are relatively minor for some major currencies. The greenback is very much in the driver's seat at the moment, as highlighted here.

Even with a bit of a pullback higher in US futures today, it doesn't take away from the rough week and that should keep overall risk sentiment on edge towards the closing stages this week. Higher Treasury yields is also another reason helping to underpin the dollar, in particular USD/JPY with the pair now nearing the 140.00 mark.

The US debt ceiling talks is still a key consideration for markets but as mentioned before, I'm more inclined to go bargain hunting on that and fade the risks. But you have to pick your fights and I reckon we're not quite at the point of peak hysteria/fear just yet.

Looking ahead to European trading, there will be a couple of light economic releases but none of which should be too impactful to markets at the moment.

0600 GMT - Germany Q1 final GDP figures

0600 GMT - Germany June GfK consumer sentiment

0645 GMT - France May business confidence

1000 GMT - UK May CBI retailing reported sales

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.