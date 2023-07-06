The dollar saw a decent bid in trading yesterday, backed by softer risk sentiment in markets. Equities held lower upon the return of Wall Street and we are seeing that negativity persist to today. US futures are down roughly 0.3% and the greenback is once again keeping steadier alongside the Japanese yen in Asia trading.

USD/JPY is down 0.3% to 144.15, with price threatening a break of key near-term levels. A fall back below 144.00 would offer some added breathing room for sellers, with buyers perhaps exhausted from the recent profit-taking near 145.00. There's also large option expiries at the 144.00 mark for today, so that could be a factor for price action as well.

Besides that, it looks like markets may still tread more cautiously before we get to the US non-farm payrolls tomorrow. In terms of data today, there isn't anything that should be too impactful in Europe.

0600 GMT - Germany May factory orders

0730 GMT - Germany June construction PMI

0830 GMT - UK June construction PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone May retail sales data

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 30 June

1130 GMT - US June Challenger job cuts, layoffs

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.