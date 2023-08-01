The Australian dollar is the early mover today after the RBA decision to leave the cash rate unchanged at 4.10% again. The aussie is lower as a result but it isn't that bad as markets have already priced in this outcome more so than a rate hike. The yen is also softer again with USD/JPY holding above 142.00 to around 142.70 levels now.

Equities rounded off July with decent gains and are once again keeping steadier so far today. As major central banks are moving to the sidelines, that is keeping stocks more buoyed alongside the AI boom for the time being.

There won't be too much in Europe later to really impact markets but there will be a couple of light releases to watch out for. As such, traders will be mostly left to their own devices and sentiment will very much be driven by the risk mood and latest developments in the Japanese yen currency especially for major currencies.

0600 GMT - UK July Nationwide house prices

0715 GMT - Spain July manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy July manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France July final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany July final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany July unemployment change, rate

0800 GMT - Eurozone July final manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - UK July final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone June unemployment rate

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.