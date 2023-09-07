The dollar is keeping steadier across the board but the changes are light for the time being. There are two main spots to watch in trading today. The first is the bond market, as has been the case since Friday last week. The second is the Chinese yuan as noted here. The currency is on the brink and a further fallout could invigorate dollar bids, so do keep an eye out for that as well.

But if we do see traders keep things in check, then price action may be fairly contained in the session ahead. That being said, equities are already feeling a bit nervous with S&P 500 futures now down by 10 points, or 0.2%, at the lows for the day:

S&P 500 futures

The softer risk mood could play into dollar bids as well in the session ahead.

In terms of data, there won't be much to really shake things up in Europe. So, it could end up being a waiting game until we get to US trading once again. But as mentioned above, we already know the key triggers to watch for any significant market movements that may come in European trading as well.

0545 GMT - Switzerland August unemployment rate

0600 GMT - Germany July industrial production

0600 GMT - UK August Halifax house prices

0645 GMT - France July trade balance data

0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 final GDP figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.