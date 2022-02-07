The dollar is trading a fair bit more mixed but changes are light to get things going on the week.

Bond yields are slightly lower but that follows a huge surge higher last week on the back of central bank hawkishness and the US non-farm payrolls beat. 10-year Treasury yields are down nearly 3 bps today but is at 1.903%.

As we look to kick start the week, there isn't much on the agenda to really shake things up. As such, keep the focus on central bank pricing and risk sentiment in general. Those will remain key trading drivers for now.

0645 GMT - Switzerland January unemployment rate

0700 GMT - UK Halifax January house prices

0700 GMT - Germany December industrial production

0800 GMT - Switzerland January foreign currency reserves

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 February

1000 GMT - Eurozone February Sentix investor confidence

