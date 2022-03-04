The market mood is looking rather pensive on the day, though not all asset classes are reflecting such caution for the moment.

The dollar is holding up and trading more mixed but that owes to added weakness in the euro as well with EUR/USD falling further to a low of 1.1011 earlier. I highlighted how the euro is looking vulnerable yesterday here.

Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi are continuing to defy gravity and push higher on the day. AUD/USD is looking to secure a breakout higher with AUD/JPY also nearing 85.00. Meanwhile, NZD/USD is on approach to its 100-day moving average @ 0.6840.

Looking elsewhere, US futures are marked lower while bond yields are down as well ahead of European trading. That tells a more cautious tone despite what major currencies are selling for now. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% and 10-year Treasury yields down 4.8 bps to 1.795%.

Russia-Ukraine developments are still the main thing to watch before the weekend but much like last week, be wary of any news during the break that could affect the Monday open. That could see investors opt for safety flows before the end of the day.

Economic data Economic Data Economic data typically comes in the form of news releases that are disseminated daily. This information is extremely valuable to retail and institutional forex traders, given the influence such data has on currency rates.Most of the major economic events that are released are reported by sovereign governments throughout the globe. Moreover, there are several economic data points that are released by private organizations that can also move the market.By and large, when new information becomes available the value of a currency pair will change to reflect a potentially new equilibrium created by traders. This information that changes the value of a currency pair can ultimately come in many forms, with economic indicators or data being primary drivers.Why Economic Data Matters in ForexEconomic data is an important barometer that investors can use to measure the performance of an economy. This in turn can influence currency rates.For example, the stronger the economic data, the more likely growth will rise in the country, causing a currency to strengthen. If Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the United States is high, this will help cause the US dollar to rise in value.The reverse is also true. Typically, weaker economic data can forecast a slowing of growth. What traders’ attempt, when trading economic data is to measure how economic indicators are perceived relative to expectations.Before nearly every economic release, the market generally prices in is the median expectation reflected by analysts and economists. These known variables are simply expectations, and the unknown is the actual release. Since currency pairs can move significantly based on new data, traders are always trying to anticipate where the actual figures will come in upon release.Changes to economic data will also filter down to potential changes to interest rates by a central bank. Overall, economic announcements from the United States and Eurozone are heavily watched as they will influence the perceptions of market participants which help drive interest rates and other monetary policy by the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank (ECB) respectively. Economic data typically comes in the form of news releases that are disseminated daily. This information is extremely valuable to retail and institutional forex traders, given the influence such data has on currency rates.Most of the major economic events that are released are reported by sovereign governments throughout the globe. Moreover, there are several economic data points that are released by private organizations that can also move the market.By and large, when new information becomes available the value of a currency pair will change to reflect a potentially new equilibrium created by traders. This information that changes the value of a currency pair can ultimately come in many forms, with economic indicators or data being primary drivers.Why Economic Data Matters in ForexEconomic data is an important barometer that investors can use to measure the performance of an economy. This in turn can influence currency rates.For example, the stronger the economic data, the more likely growth will rise in the country, causing a currency to strengthen. If Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the United States is high, this will help cause the US dollar to rise in value.The reverse is also true. Typically, weaker economic data can forecast a slowing of growth. What traders’ attempt, when trading economic data is to measure how economic indicators are perceived relative to expectations.Before nearly every economic release, the market generally prices in is the median expectation reflected by analysts and economists. These known variables are simply expectations, and the unknown is the actual release. Since currency pairs can move significantly based on new data, traders are always trying to anticipate where the actual figures will come in upon release.Changes to economic data will also filter down to potential changes to interest rates by a central bank. Overall, economic announcements from the United States and Eurozone are heavily watched as they will influence the perceptions of market participants which help drive interest rates and other monetary policy by the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank (ECB) respectively. Read this Term will continue to take a backseat though US non-farm payrolls later will offer something else for the market to chew on outside of geopolitical risks at least.

0700 GMT - Germany January trade balance

0830 GMT - Germany February construction PMI

0900 GMT - Italy Q4 final GDP figures

0930 GMT - UK February construction PMI

1000 GMT - Eurozone January retail sales

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.