The yen is the lead gainer on the day, building from yesterday's performance as risk trades slumped. The S&P 500 index fell by 1.4% and Nasdaq by 2.5% as tech stocks were battered.

The mood is calmer today but USD/JPY did see a drop under 114.00 and has stuck below that since. Price is down 0.4% to 113.68 and potentially looking towards the 100-day moving average @ 113.00 next.

The dollar is keeping more mixed as it is still sitting lower against the euro but clawed back some ground from the lows against the commodity currencies yesterday.

The risk mood will continue to be a key driver of trading sentiment before the weekend, with US retail sales data later also set to offer something for markets to chew on.

0700 GMT - UK November monthly GDP data

0700 GMT - UK November trade balance data

0745 GMT - France December final CPI figures

0800 GMT - Spain December final CPI figures

1000 GMT - Eurozone November trade balance data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.