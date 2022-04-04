The bond market selloff continues to ensue, with the short-end of the curve continuing to rise much more quickly than the long-end. In the Treasuries space, 2s10s are well and truly inverted with 2-year yields at 2.48% and 10-year yields sitting just above 2.41% currently.

The mood is continuing to keep the yen pinned down, with USD/JPY up slightly to 122.70 on the day.

Elsewhere, the dollar is mixed as it trades little changed for the most part though the aussie and kiwi are holding a mild advance; nothing to shout about though. Meanwhile, the mood in equities are flattish with US futures not hinting at much after starting April off with a slight gain on Friday.

There won't be much on the calendar to shake things up today and in the context of this week, we only have the RBA (Tuesday) and the FOMC meeting minutes (Wednesday) as key risk events.

0600 GMT - Germany February trade balance

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 1 April

0830 GMT - Eurozone April Sentix investor confidence

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.