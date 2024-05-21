Major currencies are not doing much to start the day, with dollar pairs keeping in tight ranges still. The overall mood remains a more tentative one but the dollar is holding its ground for now. There will be more things to work with in the days ahead. So, hopefully that will help to liven things up when the time comes.

As seen in the snapshot, EUR/USD is keeping within just a 10 pips range while dollar pairs are mostly little changed. This comes with US futures also flattish, after a mildly mixed showing in Wall Street overnight.

Looking to European trading, there will be some minor events on the economic calendar. German PPI for April is the standout but even then, it isn't really market moving data.

0600 GMT - Germany April PPI figures

0800 GMT - Eurozone March current account balance0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 17 May

0900 GMT - Eurozone March trade balance data

1000 GMT - UK May CBI trends total orders

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.