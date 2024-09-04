Here's a recap of how the day is playing out so far:

The more interesting risk events in markets today will come later in North America trading. And that will be the Bank of Canada policy decision and the US JOLTS job openings. But just be reminded that there will be no ADP roulette today.

As for European trading, there will just be some light releases to move things along. We will be getting services and composite PMI readings from the euro area and UK. But these are final readings, so they won't matter too much. If anything, keep an eye out for the risk mood as that could impact trading sentiment in the session ahead.

0715 GMT - Spain August services, composite PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France August final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - UK August final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone July PPI figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 30 August

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.