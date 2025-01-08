The US ADP roulette and weekly jobless claims (yes, on a Wednesday) will be the main highlights for markets. That of course follows the ISM services PMI and JOLTS job openings data from yesterday. As such, European morning trade is likely to be more of a placeholder somewhat until we get to that.

Major currencies aren't up to too much to start the day, as seen with dollar pairs above. AUD/USD did dip slightly earlier on the monthly Australia CPI data here but is now back to flattish levels again. Other than that, it's been a quieter one so far today.

In other markets, equities had a rather rough showing with Wall Street selling off yesterday. Tech shares were the biggest losers, more than erasing the advance from Monday. That is likely to weigh on the mood slightly in Europe later to start the session. US futures are higher though, so it is helping to ease the discomfort at least.

In terms of data releases, there will be a handful in Europe later but none of which that should really make a splash. The focus stays on more US data later in the day instead.

0700 GMT - Germany November industrial orders

0700 GMT - Germany November retail sales

0745 GMT - France December consumer confidence

0745 GMT - France November trade balance

1000 GMT - Eurozone November PPI figures

1000 GMT - Eurozone December final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone December economic, industrial, services confidence

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 3 January

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.