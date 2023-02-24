Major currencies aren't doing much on the day as we see the attempted breakout by bonds fail to materialise on the week. The dollar is still in a good spot though, all things considered. EUR/USD is trading around 1.0600, keeping around its lowest levels in seven weeks while USD/JPY is still knocking on the door of a break above 135.00.

Equities are looking fairly tentative on the day so far, but it has been a bit of a rough week for US stocks in particular. But for the late recovery yesterday, it really might've set up for an uglier setting today ahead of the weekend.

Looking ahead, there won't be much in terms of data to shake things up in Europe so keep your attention on the broader market mood and also just watch out for Fed speakers coming up later in the day.

0700 GMT - Germany Q4 final GDP figures

0700 GMT - Germany March GfK consumer sentiment

0745 GMT - France February consumer confidence

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.