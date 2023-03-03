The dollar is slightly weaker today as bond yields are not extending higher just yet. However, you can sense that there is some apprehension in the air especially as US trading tends to have a life on its own these days. There was a solid turnaround in equities yesterday but perhaps it owes to another bounce in the S&P 500 off its 200-day moving average:

Things are certainly heating up ahead of the major central bank meetings this month but before that, we'll still have a slew of key data to work through in the weeks ahead. For today, the US ISM services index will be one to watch.

But before we get to that, there are some economic releases in Europe - not too impactful - to move things along.

0700 GMT - Germany January trade balance data

0800 GMT - Italy Q4 final GDP figures

0815 GMT - Spain February services PMI

0845 GMT - Italy February services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France February final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany February final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone February final services, composite PMI

0930 GMT - UK February final services, composite PMI

1000 GMT - Eurozone January PPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.