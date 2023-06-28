The dollar is holding steady in the new day as we continue to see USD/JPY inch closer towards the 145.00 mark. There is growing talk of intervention by Japan officials and that could keep buyers guarded against chasing the move all too much.

Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi are the laggards with the former being the main drag after the monthly Australia CPI data here. That is putting the aussie in a bit of a bind ahead of the RBA next week. The slightly softer risk mood today also isn't helping, with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% currently.

There was a bit of a relief bounce in equities yesterday, led by tech stocks (surprise, surprise). But can it last through to the end of the week and month/quarter?

Looking ahead to Europe, there will be some data releases to move things along but I'd keep an eye out on Italy CPI data for today. It comes ahead of the rest of the other countries in the region and could be a precursor of what is to come for the data in the days ahead.

It isn't going to change the fact that the ECB will still hike in July at least. However, it could provide something for markets to think about for September.

0600 GMT - Germany July GfK consumer confidence

0645 GMT - France June consumer confidence

0800 GMT - Eurozone May M3 money supply data

0800 GMT - Switzerland June Credit Suisse investor sentiment

0900 GMT - Italy June preliminary CPI figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 23 June

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.