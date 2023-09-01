It's a quiet start to the day so far with major currencies mostly little changed ahead of European trading. All eyes are on the US non-farm payrolls so that is likely to make for a bit more of a lull in the session to come.

China is once again stealing the headlines in Asia as they continue their efforts to try and defend the yuan currency.

As we keep the focus on US data later today, the broader market reaction - in particular the dollar and bonds - remains the key thing to watch. That will in turn translate to how equities and risk trades will react in the aftermath later today. It's all about reading into the impact of the data on US economic sentiment and Fed pricing.

Here's a look at the changes in the latter since the US non-farm payrolls last month:

Looking ahead to European trading today, there will be some data points to move things along. But none of which should really have a key influence on proceedings during the session.

0600 GMT - UK August Nationwide house prices

0630 GMT - Switzerland August CPI figures

0715 GMT - Spain August manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland August manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France August final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Italy Q2 final GDP figures

0830 GMT - UK August final manufacturing PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.