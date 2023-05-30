With the US debt ceiling deal being done, the focus in markets now turns back towards the balance between inflation, central banks and the economic outlook. The overall risk mood is keeping steadier with US futures a little higher while Treasury yields are keeping lower. But that hasn't fazed the dollar's enthusiasm, as it continues to hold in a good spot against the rest of the major currencies.

As the new week finally gets underway, just be wary that month-end flows are also a consideration and that might make for a bit of a tricky and mixed few trading sessions next. That aside, the focus in terms of data will be on CPI across the euro area and then the US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

For today, we'll have Spanish CPI data and that will be a first look into how price pressures are playing out in Europe this month.

0700 GMT - Spain May preliminary CPI figures

0700 GMT - Switzerland Q1 GDP figures

0700 GMT - Switzerland May KOF leading indicator index

0800 GMT - Eurozone April M3 money supply

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 26 May

0900 GMT - Eurozone May final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone May economic, industrial, services confidence

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.