This feels more like the actual start to the new year, so welcome back one and all. The dollar continues to sit in a good spot, largely holding gains from the turn of the year. EUR/USD is hovering near 1.0300 while USD/JPY is racing up and taking aim at 158.00 today. Elsewhere, USD/CNY is also scaling higher to its highest since the latter stages of 2023. Cha-Ching. 💲💲

Looking to the session ahead, there won't be too much to shake up market sentiment. We will be getting some final PMI releases from the euro area and UK before getting to the German inflation report for December. The state figures usually are reported on the same day before the national release but from the schedule I'm seeing, those will be released on 9 January instead.

0815 GMT - Spain December services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy December services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France December final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany December final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone December final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 3 January

0930 GMT - Eurozone January Sentix investor confidence

0930 GMT - UK December final services, composite PMI

1300 GMT - Germany December preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.