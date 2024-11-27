The major indices move lower on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving day holiday tomorrow. The markets will reopen on Friday.

The mega caps and technology stocks moved lower with Dell leading the way after disappointing guidance for the Q4:

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average -138.25 points or -0.31% and 44722.06

S&P index -22.89 points or -0.38% and 5998.74.

NASDAQ index -113.82 points or -0.59% at 19060.48

Russell 2000 did close marginally higher by 1.883 points or 0.08% and 2426.19.

Dell shares led the decline with a decline of $-17.36 or -12.25% at $124.38. Earnings be expectations but revenues and guidance fell short.

Other movers today included :

Oracle fell -4.03%

Nvidia -1.15%

Microsoft -1.17%

Amazon -1.02%

Meta -0.76%

Intel -1.66%

Tesla -1.58%

Arm Holding -2.45%

Tesla -1.58%

AMD -1.07%

Taiwan Semi Conductor -1.44%

CrowdStrike -4.59%

Salesforce -3.84%

Adobe -2.21%

After the closing FTC has launched a broad antitrust investigation of Microsoft. Shares are down an additional -0.48% in after-hours trading.