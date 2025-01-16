It is a down day for the major US indices. The declines were led by the NASDAQ index which felt -0.89%. The Russell 2000 was actually higher on the day.
The snapshot of the major indices closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average fell -68.42 points or -0.16% 43153.13
- S&P index fell -12.57 points or -0.21% at 5937.34
- NASDAQ index fell -172.94 points or -0.89% at 19338.29
The small-cap Russell 2000 gained 3.49 points or 0.15% at 2266.79.
Apple shares got hammered today having his worst day in five months. Companies price fell -4.04% after losing its leadership in China's smartphone market to domestic rivals, according to Canalys.
- Analysts attribute the decline to Apple's slower adoption of AI features compared to competitors like Huawei.
- Huawei has gained market share with its emphasis on 5G technology and advanced AI capabilities, appealing to Chinese consumers.
- Apple's latest iPhone offerings face criticism for lacking cutting-edge AI features, a priority in the Chinese market.
Other Mag 7 names also slumped.
- Apple (AAPL): Price Change -9.61, Change % -4.04%
- Tesla (TSLA): Price Change -14.40, Change % -3.36%
- NVIDIA (NVDA): Price Change -2.62, Change % -1.92%
- Alphabet A (GOOGL): Price Change -2.65, Change % -1.35%
- Amazon.com (AMZN): Price Change -2.69, Change % -1.20%
- Meta Platforms (META): Price Change -5.82, Change % -0.94%
- Microsoft (MSFT): Price Change -1.73, Change % -0.41%