Remarks from Australia's Agriculture Minister over the weekend, reported by Australia's public broadcaster ABC, after a meeting with European counterparts in Rome. Reported by Australia's public broadcaster ABC.
The minister said the much-anticipated free trade deal between Australia and the European Union is “still a fair way off”
- “The offer the EU is making to Australia is just not good enough,”
- “Unfortunately the EU hasn’t been prepared to come to the party at the moment,”
- said he remained “hopeful” that a deal will still be reached. “We don’t think we’re asking for anything unreasonable.”