Remarks from Australia's Agriculture Minister over the weekend, reported by Australia's public broadcaster ABC, after a meeting with European counterparts in Rome.

The minister said the much-anticipated free trade deal between Australia and the European Union is “still a fair way off”

  • “The offer the EU is making to Australia is just not good enough,”
  • “Unfortunately the EU hasn’t been prepared to come to the party at the moment,”
  • said he remained “hopeful” that a deal will still be reached. “We don’t think we’re asking for anything unreasonable.”
Australia eu flag